5 people injured in Merced house fire

Five people are recovering from injures after a fire ripped through their home in Merced early Monday morning.Firefighters responded to the home on Cordova Avenue just before 6 a.m.When they arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the garage which quickly spread to the rest of the home.By the time they contained the fire, the home was uninhabitable.Five people were all taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns and they are all being helped by the Red Cross.The cause of the fire is under investigation.