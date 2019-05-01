FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, May 1, 2019.A man is in police custody after crashing into three parked vehicles in Central Fresno.It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Clinton near Teilman.Police say 35-year-old Jeffrey Hayes lost control of the G-M-C Yukon on Clinton causing the chain reaction crash.No one was hurt.Hayes ran from the scene and was arrested a short distance away.California High Speed Rail authority officials are going before the legislature today to give an update on the bullet train construction.The authority has until 2022 to finish the first phase and an audit in November found it needs to speed up to stay on track.If the deadline is missed the state will need to repay $3 billion in federal funds.Attorney General William Barr will testimony before Congress.ABC News has confirmed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrote a letter to Barr in March, frustrated by the way he characterized the investigation's findings.In an advance copy of Barr's remarks he defends his decisions and plans to say the Department's work on this matter is over.Stay with ABC news for a live special report in just a few minutes when that hearing begins.A candlelight vigil will be held tonight to honor the victims of a deadly attack at the University of Carolina at Charlotte.Two people were killed and four others were hurt when a suspect opened fire late yesterday afternoon.He's identified as Trystan Terrell.A motive for the attack is not known.The annual ride to Celebrate national bike month gets underway in about an hour in Central Fresno.The Mall to Hall ride starts at Manchester center and ends at City Hall.It will take riders on a path down Blackstone Avenue and if your commute takes you through this area expect delays.