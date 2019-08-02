5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for August 2, 2019:A shooting investigation is underway in Merced.A man and woman were hit by gunfire at around 10 p.m. Thursday near Glen Avenue and East 27th Street.Overnight officers canvased the area for evidence and interviewed witnesses.Both victims were rushed to the hospital, their conditions are not known at this time.There is no word on a suspect or motive for the attack.A search is on for the man that led Clovis and Fresno officers on a chase before crashing the suspected stolen car and escaping into John's Incredible Pizza.It all started right around 9 p.m. Thursday with the car crashing near Cedar and Herndon.Officers searched the restaurant and surrounding area for hours looking for the suspect.An investigation is underway this morning into the death of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill.She was found at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.Official details surrounding the death are unknown but it was reportedly the result of a drug overdose.The Trump Administration is preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan.The agreement could cut the number of American troops in the country by about 5,000 leaving roughly 9,000 in place.This is part of a deal with the Taliban to end the nearly 18-year-old war.The Pint for Pint Blood Drive gets underway today at the Central California Blood Center.Today and tomorrow when you donate a pint of blood you get a coupon for a free pint of ice cream in return.Doctors say for every pint of blood donated three lives can be saved.The goal for the big weekend blood drive is 2,000 pints.You can donate at one of five locations there are three in Fresno one in Clovis at the Sierra Vista Mall and one in Visalia on Caldwell at Mooney