The show goes on at Break the Barriers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday favorite 'The Nutcracker' is filled with twists and turns

At Break the Barriers, the festive performance came together in 2020 despite obstacles.

"We've always been a Nutcracker like no other with our inclusive nature, but now we've had to rework everything to make it safe. So we've turned all the choreography into where it's six feet apart and more. Everybody's wearing masks," said Alicia Vigilia, the performing arts director at Break the Barriers.

Many of the dancers were rehearsing on their own and in small groups on Thursday. Precautions have been taken to keep people safe, while allowing them a chance to participate.

"We believe in our performing arts program and for many many years, we've been working on this to be a fully inclusive outreach production. That's really what it's all about. It's not just about a show, it's about education for our community," said Jared Hergenrader, CEO of Break the Barriers.

This year there will be no live audience and instead there will be a live streaming performance on Saturday for people to watch at home

A new set was constructed in the dance studio and a production team will be helping live stream the event with professional quality.

"We want to give them a little magical story of Christmas tradition and hope. And they see our inclusive nature that people of any abilities can perform and be on the stage and bring a story to life," Vigilia said.

While the performance is a fundraiser, Break the Barriers will offer this performance free to families in the hospital.

The show is set for Saturday, December 12. Show times are 2 pm and 5:30 pm. The cost starts at $25.
