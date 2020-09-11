september 11

Scaled-back 9/11 memorial held by local law enforcement amid pandemic

A private ceremony was held in Clovis on Friday morning to remember the September 11 attacks.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A private ceremony was held in Clovis on Friday morning to remember the September 11 attacks.

Dozens of law enforcement officers came together at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, and while the memorial was scaled-back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said they wanted to honor the people who died that day.

"We needed to show some kind of level of support and continue to tribute to the people who lost their lives," Clovis Fire Capt. Jim Stemler.

The memorial began at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001.

The event included live music, a moment of silence and a salute to the victims killed in the attacks.

Capt. Stemler said one wreath was delivered to the memorial. Everyone wore face masks and social distanced, he said.
