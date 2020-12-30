Gunman in Fresno opens fire on car with man, 8-year-old girl inside

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Fresno in the area of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard near Annadale Avenue.Officers say a man was in a car with his 8-year-old daughter when another car pulled up next to them.The father tried to drive away, but the suspect followed him and opened fire.The man was shot in the back of the neck and ended up driving his car into a muddy field.He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, but police say he is not cooperating with the investigation.His young daughter was not hurt.The suspect drove away from the scene and has not been caught.This story is developing and will be updated.