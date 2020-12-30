Gunman in Fresno opens fire on car with man, 8-year-old girl inside

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Fresno in the area of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard near Annadale Avenue.

Officers say a man was in a car with his 8-year-old daughter when another car pulled up next to them.

The father tried to drive away, but the suspect followed him and opened fire.

The man was shot in the back of the neck and ended up driving his car into a muddy field.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, but police say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

His young daughter was not hurt.

The suspect drove away from the scene and has not been caught.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in reuniting girl with her family
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Show More
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News