Fresno man sentenced for death of former girlfriend's 2-year-old son

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man convicted in the death of his former girlfriend's two-year-old son learned his sentence on Monday.

Aaron Moton will spend 25 years to life in prison for the death of baby Xander Villalobos.

The toddler was only three days shy of his third birthday in October 2021 when he became limp in the west central Fresno apartment his mom, Nikkey Rojas, shared with Moton.

The coroner said baby Xander suffered a lacerated liver and injuries to his spinal cord and last month, jurors convicted Moton of murder and "assault on a child causing death."

In court on Monday, the 25-year-old defendant didn't show much emotion as Xander's grandmother, Elaine Rojas, delivered an emotional victim impact statement.

"I just want you to know, we trusted you. Nikkey trusted you," said Rojas.

"You couldn't shed one tear for Xander, even though you claimed to have loved him like your own."

Moton has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

On the stand last month, he told the jury he performed life-saving measures on Xander, pumping on his chest and breathing in the baby's mouth.

In a revealing admission that drew gasps from the courtroom gallery, Moton testified that he shook the baby when CPR didn't seem to work.

"When I go back to the pod, I am emotional. And I do stress every day," said Moton.

"I tried helping him breathe. That's all I can say. I tried my best."

Moton's brief rebuttal to the six victim impact statements didn't seem to sway the judge and Xander's family told Action News that Moton hasn't shown any remorse.

Outside the courtroom, the toddler's mother, Nikkey Rojas, remembered her son as a "perfect" and "innocent" baby.

Xander would've turned five earlier this month and would've started school.

Now, his mom said she has to visit her son at the cemetery.

"We all - he was spoiled, and we all loved him. He won't ever be forgotten," said Rojas.

"I just want to feel him. I just want to hold him."

Xander's family members say Moton's sentencing doesn't bring much closure.

They say they still struggle with Xander's death every day.

As for Moton, his attorney said he plans on filing an appeal with the court.

