SoCal man missing after boat found abandoned in Mexico with dog, belongings still onboard

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal man missing after boat found abandoned in Mexico

A man from Southern California is missing after his sailboat was found abandoned off the coast of Mexico with his belongings and dog still onboard.

Bill Austin of Marina Del Rey, described by family and friends as an experienced sailor and captain, spent the last few months in Mexico following a sailboat race. He was supposed to head home last week, but hasn't been heard from since Thursday.

One of his friends said they last had a conversation on Wednesday and Austin indicated that the winds were bad and the seas were rough. Over the weekend, his boat was discovered washed up on the shore north of Loreto.

While concerned, Austin's friends and family are hopeful that he'll be found.

"There's several little islands and there's definitely a lot of beach and coastline within the 20-mile radius that he could end up...," said Scott LaMay, who described his friend as a "good survivor."

Mexican authorities are using boats and aircraft in their search for Austin, a member of the Pacific Mariners Yacht Club.

One of his daughters is already down there looking for him and another is on the way.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamexicomexicoboatssearchboating safetymissing man
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child found dead inside Merced home is missing girl: Authorities
4 severely injured in two-car crash in Madera County
Man convicted of 3 Visalia murders sentenced to death
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Partial remains of Valley man found, family searching for answers
Valley farmer robbed by thieves, sheriff's office investigating
Fire damages transitional housing facility in west central Fresno
Show More
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
More TOP STORIES News