CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

After teacher placed jump rope around necks, students sue Central Unified

EMBED </>More Videos

Longtime teacher Peter Samhammer is accused of putting a jump rope over the kids' bodies as a way to discipline them. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The blacktop playground at Herndon Barstow Elementary is the place where Fresno County Sheriff's Detectives say punishment for three students became cruel and criminal.

Longtime teacher Peter Samhammer is accused of putting a jump rope over the kids' bodies as a way to discipline them.

He's facing felony criminal charges and now a civil lawsuit.

"Whether you are goofing off or doing it as a form of punishment, it's probably inappropriate," says legal analyst Mark Coleman. "It's a breach of the duty to act reasonably."

At least one student reported red marks after the incident.

Coleman says the lawsuit lists Central Unified as a responsible party since Samhammer was employed by the district during the time.

Witnesses said he used the unusual form of discipline.

The outcome of the felony criminal case could impact the civil proceedings.

"If the plaintiffs get him to admit to a felony, that can be used in a civil case without having to essentially try the case in civil court. It's an admission if he were to plead guilty," says Coleman.

The lawsuit was filed by Fresno attorney Jason Bell. It asks for damages over $25,000. The court paperwork claims not only general negligence but personal injury as well.

"Liability wise, yes it's a strong case, damages wise, it doesn't sound like anybody was significantly injured," says Coleman.

Samhammer's criminal defense attorney declined to comment Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusecentral unified school districtlawsuitFresno CountyFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Drink up: schools add water filling stations
Back to school for Central Unified
Central Unified hires Andrew Alvarado to be next superintendent
Central Unified takes initial steps in finding new superintendent
Teen accused of threatening Central High prom out of jail
More central unified school district
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News