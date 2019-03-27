Human Trafficking

Agencies step up fight against growing human trafficking in Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand introduced a Human Trafficking Initiative, designed to prosecute traffickers and get victims off the streets.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every other day this year in Fresno, a victim of human trafficking has been rescued from a life of prostitution.

Some were runaways; others may have been contacted through social media.

"I think we think of this as an issue where people are brought in, but that's not the case," said Sarah Johnston with Fresno EOC. "The majority of individuals that are being trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation within the city of Fresno are domestic."

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand introduced a Human Trafficking Initiative, designed to prosecute traffickers and get victims off the streets. It brings together several local agencies and departments.

"The fact that slavery exists in the world and especially here in the Central Valley is unacceptable," Brand said.

The collaborative approach involves law enforcement, church-based groups, schools, and non-profits.

Parkway Drive along Highway 99 has long been a trouble spot. A recent sweep netted 25 arrests.

Authorities will also step up enforcement along the Blackstone Avenue corridor.

The push also aims to crack down on illegal activity at massage parlors.

Raising awareness of a growing problem is critical. Prostitution has been very lucrative for gangs.

"We know that gangs used to sell drugs. They still do," said Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer. "But you can only sell a drug one time. You can sell a female over and over again."

Once victims are rescued, they're connected with support services.

The initiative also hopes to reduce human trafficking through education.

"The end result is to protect the children in our community from what is the greatest modern day atrocity here domestically in the United States," said Breaking the Chains CEO, Debra Rush.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresnohuman traffickingsex traffickingchurchfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Investigators 'rescue' two women, arrest four men in prostitution sting
Four Tulare Co. men arrested in prostitution sting
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
TOP STORIES
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Coast Guard call off search for missing Merced County man
Audit finds poor planning led to California DMV issues
Funnel cloud spotted near Merced, NWS confirms
CA making progress in fight against giant nutria rodent
Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts
U.K. Prime Minister May says she'll resign once Brexit deal is done
Show More
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
FBI reviewing circumstances of Jussie Smollett's charges being dropped: sources
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit
Antelope Valley officials warn - don't park your helicopter in super bloom fields
More TOP STORIES News