Strong winds to blow dust across Valley today, air quality alert issued

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An air quality alert is in effect in central California on Tuesday.High winds throughout the day are expected to stir up dust across the Central Valley.The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is warning the strong winds could create elevated concentrations of particulate matter in the air.Officials say the winds will likely be the strongest in Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties.Valley air district officials are asking residents to use caution as dry soil that's whipped up can cause serious health problems, including asthma attacks and bronchitis.