Food & Drink

Coca-Cola to release hard seltzer, coffee drinks in the U.S. next year

The Coca-Cola Company announced it will release two new drinks - a coffee blend and a hard seltzer - next year.

Today, Coke introduced the upcoming Coca-Cola with Coffee, which is an iced coffee blend with Coke. The drink will come in three flavors: Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel.

The iced coffee was first tested in Japan in 2018. It's currently sold in 30 markets around the world. It will finally make its debut in the United States next year.

On Thursday, Coca-Cola announced it will release an alcoholic version of its Topo Chico sparkling mineral water.

The hard seltzer will be offered in select cities in Latin America later this year, before it's sold in the U.S. in 2021.

Coca-Cola said it will share more details about the new alcoholic drink closer to the product's debut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoca colau.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
LIVE: Fauci tells Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
2 men hospitalized after central Fresno shooting
What special education will look like through distance learning at Clovis Unified
Show More
Police searching for possible victims of child sex abuse suspect
Blast at Visalia packaging plant leaves 1 with severe injuries
UC Merced students helped with design research on NASA rover
Fresno, Clovis leaders call on Gov. Newsom to allow in-person classes at local schools
Madera High football player tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News