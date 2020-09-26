covid-19

Excessive drinking may worsen COVID-19 symptoms, study finds

Doctors say excessive drinking is one of the worst ways to deal with stress during the pandemic.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new medical study has revealed excessive drinking can increase the severity of COVID-19.

UCSF Fresno was one of 21 medical centers, including Stanford and Georgetown, involved in the study.

It showed patients with chronic liver disease were at significant risk of becoming severely ill if they contract the coronavirus.

Doctors say excessive drinking is one of the worst ways to deal with stress during the pandemic.

A sudden increase in alcohol use can lead to liver inflammation.

"We've seen a huge uptick of patients being admitted with acute alcoholic hepatitis in CRMC," said Dr. Marina Roytman of UCSF.

Roytman said 61% of the 867 patients with chronic liver disease involved in the COVID-19 project became severely ill.

"14% of the patients in the study died. This is higher than the 1-3% mortality that we anticipated," Roytman said. "These are very startling findings, especially very, very relevant to our population."

The patients suffered from everything from fatty liver disease to liver cancer.

But patients with alcohol-related liver disease were 2.4 times more likely to become very ill from COVID.

Half the patients in the study said they drank every day.

Dr. Roytman said liver-related complications of alcohol use have skyrocketed in the past six months.

She hopes the study raises awareness among people, especially those with liver issues so they can better protect themselves from COVID.

The study was the largest to be conducted on COVID patients with chronic liver disease.

The findings have now been published in the medical journal "Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirusdrinkingalcoholcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Fresno State finalizing health plan for return to football
Atwater pumpkin patch reopens this weekend
'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
SPONSORED: Children First: Distance Learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 291,426 acres burned with 39% containment
Review of violent Fresno PD arrest to be released next week, officials say
Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed
Body discovered in Lindsay orchard, homicide investigation underway
Creek Fire: How crews are using fire to fight fire
SQF Complex Fire: 144,777 acres burned, 36% contained
Man dies after being hit by pick-up truck in southeast Fresno
Show More
Mountain West will play, Fresno State football will return in October
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
'When will I be able to visit my property?' Fire evacuation questions answered
CA woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
More TOP STORIES News