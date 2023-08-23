Flying Allegiant Air? Arrive to Fresno airport at least 3 hours early, airline says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're flying Allegiant Air, you'll need to add more waiting time at the airport.

Officials with the ultra-low-cost carrier say that due to a system update, travelers should arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

Allegiant operates daily flights between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Las Vegas.

Allegiant officials added that anyone traveling on August 23, 2023, must go to the Allegiant ticket counter when they arrive at the airport to get updated boarding passes.