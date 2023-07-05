10 Amazon Prime Day deals for your pet

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Has your new pet consumed every facet of your life? Would you do everything to provide the ultimate comfortable life for them? Look no further than Prime Day, as Amazon has released early sales on all the best pet items, from travel bags and slow food feeders to pet beds and security cameras.

1. Dog Travel Bag - $34.39

An airline-approved tote that is not only compact and lightweight but also stylish. The Modoker Dog Travel Bag features two dog food carrier bags and two silicone bowls in its large inner compartment. Travel plans with your pet don't get more worry-free than this!

2. Pet Food Feeder - $14.67

This 6-pound, easy-to-clean pet food feeder holds both water and food for your beloved pet. Their next meals will be minimal-fuss for your comfort.

3. Mesh Pet Travel Carrier - $24.63

This soft-sided carrier comes with a comfortable fleece pad and breathable mesh. At nearly 25% off, it is a cost-conscious choice to ensure your pet's comfort during travel.

4. Cooling Pet Bed - $29.24

Coming in multiple sizes, this easy-to-clean, easy-to-assemble Elevated Pet Bed is your pet's dream and will help assist your pets in their dreams as well.

5. Poop Bags - $12.59

Trying to keep the house clean and fresh with a new puppy can be hard, but this cucumber-scented bag can help ease that burden. At 540 bags, this is great value for a clean home and a happy owner.

6. Pet Hair Remover - $24.99

Shedding is every owner's nightmare, so alleviate that stress with the useful, multi-surface Pet Hair Remover, which removes the hassle of sticky tape rollers while achieving a cleaner result.

7. Digestive Supplement for Dogs & Cats - $16.64

With more than 20 years of pet retail experience, Super Snout has introduced the best pumpkin-flavored digestive supplement on the market, aiding gastric distress and improving gut health for your pet.

8. Dog Harness - $34.95

No more neck strains with this chic, pleasantly padded full-body harness for your best boy. The best is never enough for your canine friend's ultimate comfort.

9. Pet and Security Camera - $34.99

Ever wondered what your pets do at home? Wonder no more with the help of the Petcube Indoor Security Camera. With night vision and two-way audio, say goodbye to separation anxiety as you can finally talk to your puppy all day from your office.

10. Dog DNA Test - $159

Worried that your new puppy might have genetic health diseases? This Dog DNA Test helps screen more than 230,000 genetic markers to quickly ease your worries instead of a dreaded trip to the vet.

