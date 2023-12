23rd annual American Kennel Club National Championship

The 23rd annual American Kennel Club National Championship brings together over 5,700 dogs, all competing for the top title and a $50,000 prize.

It's a huge honor for some top dogs.

We sat down with the co-hosts of the show to talk about some of the highlights of this year's program, and a hint about this year's winner of best in show.