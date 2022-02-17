Ampersand selling ice cream made with Girl Scout cookies at Fresno shops

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local ice cream shop is celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Day in a delicious way.On Saturday, Ampersand will be mixing Girl Scout cookies into their gourmet ice cream.This is a partnership they have done with the local chapter of the Girl Scouts for the past six years. Each year they sell out!The shop is scooping up four different flavors: Thin mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades and the new Adventure-fulls at both locations.This Friday through Saturday, Girl Scouts will be at their Fresno High and northwest Fresno shops selling their cookies as well.The shops are both open from 12 pm to 11 pm.The ice cream will only be available while supplies last.