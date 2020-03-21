Late night host Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

Cohen broke the news to his followers in an Instagram post: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."
"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen continued.
"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home" was slated to begin on Sunday with guest stars already lined up including Ramona Singer, Nene Leakes, Jerry O'Connell and John Mayor.
Cohen is the latest star to announce his positive results of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, joining Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood, Daniel Dae Kim and more.