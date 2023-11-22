A Tulare animal shelter is looking for some help looking after dogs over the holiday weekend.

Fosters needed to keep dogs from spending Thanksgiving alone in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare animal shelter is looking for some help looking after dogs over the holiday weekend.

Friends of Tulare Animal Services is looking for families to take home a medium or large dog so they don't have to spend the holidays alone.

The organization will provide all supplies all you have to do is agree to care for the pet until at least November 27th.

If your family falls in love, the shelter will offer a discounted adoption fee, including vaccinations, licensing, and more.

The program is taking sign-ups through Wednesday, just contact the Friends of Tulare Animal Services.