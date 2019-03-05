NWS Hanford confirms tornado touched down in Mendota over weekend

The National Weather Service in Hanford has confirmed an EF 0 tornado touched down outside of Mendota on Saturday afternoon.

ABC30 Insiders sent us images of funnel clouds and damage over the weekend.



VIDEO 1: Viewer video of the funnel cloud over Mendota on Divisadero Street. Credit: Jesse Villegas



The NWS sent a team out to inspect the area and found the tornado caused damage to three roofs.

Based on their findings, crews estimate the tornado reached speeds of about 70 miles per hour.






