NWS Hanford confirms tornado touched down in Mendota over weekend

ABC30 Insiders sent us images of funnel clouds and damage over the weekend.
The NWS sent a team out to inspect the area and found the tornado caused damage to three roofs.
Based on their findings, crews estimate the tornado reached speeds of about 70 miles per hour.
Updated information from tornado 1 mi west of Mendota on Saturday Feb 4 at 12:15 pm. Some damage pictures and path included. Thanks to all the friendly residents in #Mendota and the media for sharing their photos, videos and experiences. Thankfully no one was injured. #CAwx. pic.twitter.com/Y7fbpsDwdH— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 5, 2019
Tornado schematic. Winds rotating parallel to the ground, or horizontally, become vertical due to the updraft, or strong vertical motion from a thunderstorm. Wind shear, or the change of wind speed and direction with height, with unusually cold air aloft, are other ingredients. pic.twitter.com/gRvWPbbzYv— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 4, 2019
