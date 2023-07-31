2 people hospitalized following apartment fire in central Fresno, officials say

Officials say the complex was near Fresno Fire Station 5, which helped with a prompt response.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman have been hospitalized following an apartment fire in central Fresno.

The flames broke out at a unit on Fresno and Shields just after 8:30 am Monday.

Officials say the complex was near Fresno Fire Station 5, which helped with a prompt response and the ability to get the flames quickly under control.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries, and the other was taken for evaluation. Their conditions have not been released.

Officials say they were able to escape through the front door.