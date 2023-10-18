WATCH LIVE

Firefighters contain apartment fire in northeast Fresno

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 6:01AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews worked to contain a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno on Tuesday night.

The fire started around 10 pm in the area of San Ramon and 4th Street, just west of Fresno State.

Firefighters rushed to the apartment and were able to extinguish the flames.

Video from the scene shows some damage on the outer wall of the building near a window.

The extent of the damage inside the apartment is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

