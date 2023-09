The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for a group of suspects who robbed a dairy in Pixley overnight.

Deputies searching for suspects involved in Tulare County Dairy armed robbery

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for a group of suspects who robbed a dairy in Pixley overnight.

Deputies were called to a dairy on Road 144, off of Avenue 128 just before 1 a.m. Friday.

They say three armed suspects stole money from six workers and then left.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear how much money the thieves took.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.