Driver arrested for hitting and killing 77-year-old man using walker in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a Central Fresno hit-and-run that killed a 77-year-old who was using a walker.

Police identified the suspect Thursday as 65-year-old Raymond Armando Salazar.

Salazar is accused of crashing into Moua Ly on Hughes and Weber Avenue Tuesday just before 6:30 a.m.

Ly was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Salazar has now been booked into jail for felony vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI causing injury, with an enhancement for gross bodily injury.

