Aspiring teachers set to start Fresno State's teaching credential program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students are starting their journey to becoming teachers.

"Welcome to the teaching profession, we're so excited to have you," director of Educator Preparation Programs at Fresno State, Dr. Juliet Wahleithner said.

150 students were welcomed to the university's teaching credential program on Saturday and will hit the ground running with classes this spring semester.

"Wish me luck," teacher candidate, Delila Mendez said.

Mendez grew up in Visalia and graduated from Fresno State in May-hoping to be an elementary school teacher.

"Fresno State was one of the ones where I felt like every semester I had a professor that motivated me and that really pushed me and that really I was like, 'I want to do this. I want to be just like you. I want to be just like you,'" Mendez said.

According to the university, nearly three-quarters of teachers in the region are Fresno State alumni, and the university is one of the top three producers of teachers in the state of California.

Mendez says she draws inspiration from many teachers throughout her schooling in the Central Valley.

"I have one I feel like in each grade school so one in elementary, one in middle school and one in high school and a few professors in college," Mendez explained.

Mendez and all other aspiring teachers were able to meet their peers, coaches and professors-even getting some advice from those who have completed the program.

"Really manage your time that's going to be the most important thing because these assignments take a lot of work and they are very important," graduate Lizbeth Cortez Villa advised.

"Know that your job is very valuable, but value yourself first because if you're not mentally healthy to teach, that really affects everybody so take care of yourself and reach out to others," graduate Geri Aguayo added.

Students were encouraged to lean on each other, their professors and their mentors if they ever need help through the program.

