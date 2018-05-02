U.S. & WORLD

At least 5 killed in military cargo plane crash near airport in Georgia

A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died in a military plane crash near the Savannah, Georgia, airport. (KFSN)

SAVANNAH, Ga. --
A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died in a military plane crash near the Savannah, Georgia, airport.

Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Air Wing said he couldn't say how many people in total were on the plane that crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane which belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.
