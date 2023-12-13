Beloved Atwater Christmas tree farm closes after 22 years

After 22 years, Atwater-Jordon Christmas Forest is now closed after the owner died this year.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 22 years, "Atwater-Jordon Christmas Forest" is now closed after the owner died this year.

A posted sign shows a picture of "Bob Tarbell."

He was known to many children as "Santa's Brother" for his long white beard and Santa hat.

Tarbell passed away in July after a short battle with cancer.

The business closed on Monday after Bob's wife, Marion, spent the last three weekends giving away the last fresh Christmas trees to loyal customers.

She spoke to Action News about some of the wonderful memories.

"One guy said that he came when he was a little boy and now, he's bringing his children," she said. "We've seen people come, and they're bringing their grandchildren, and I just want to thank all the people who have supported Bob for 22 years."

Animals at the Merced Zoo will also benefit from Bob and Marion's generosity.

They'll also be receiving some of the last Christmas trees.

The Tarbell's say the land will now be leased to grow either almonds or sweet potatoes.