Atwater crash kills 2 pedestrians before mini van smashes into pole

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two pedestrians are dead after a mini van crashed into them and then a light pole in Atwater Wednesday morning, according to the Atwater Police Department.

The crash happened in the area of Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say the mini van was heading westbound on E. Juniper when it veered off the roadway before hitting the pedestrians. Both victims died at the scene.

APD is investigating why the vehicle left the roadway and exactly where the pedestrians were before they were hit.

The roadway will be closed until around noon during the investigation.

The woman who was driving stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.