Man killed, woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Madera County

A man is dead and a woman is expected to survive after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Madera County.

A man is dead and a woman is expected to survive after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Madera County.

A man is dead and a woman is expected to survive after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Madera County.

A man is dead and a woman is expected to survive after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Madera County.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead and a woman is expected to survive after being struck by a car in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Avenue 12 near Road 25 around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a 44-year-old man driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Avenue 12 when he struck the man and woman. The driver stopped and called 911.

The man died at the scene. The woman, a 24-year-old from Clovis, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Officers say the area was dark at the time of the crash and the pedestrians were wearing dark clothing.

Driving under the influence is not suspected and the driver is cooperating with investigators.

It's unknown why the man and woman were in the road. Anyone who may have seen the pedestrians before the crash is urged to call the CHP Madera office.