Man arrested in connection to homicide in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now in custody for Atwater's fourth homicide of the year.
Officers arrested 21-year-old Adrian Hernandez Tuesday morning.
He's accused of a shooting in the parking lot of Buhach Colony High School on June 29.
The victim died at the scene.
Investigators say they tied Hernandez to the crime and served a search warrant at a home on Swan Court in Merced.
That's where they found the suspect.
He's now booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge.