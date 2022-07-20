Man arrested in connection to homicide in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now in custody for Atwater's fourth homicide of the year.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Adrian Hernandez Tuesday morning.

He's accused of a shooting in the parking lot of Buhach Colony High School on June 29.

The victim died at the scene.

Investigators say they tied Hernandez to the crime and served a search warrant at a home on Swan Court in Merced.

That's where they found the suspect.

He's now booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge.