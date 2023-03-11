Man dies after being found with gunshot wound to head in car in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. -- The Atwater Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide of 2023.
Authorities say they were informed of a crash near Green Sands and Commrose around 7 am Saturday.
When police arrived, they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound to his head.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Police say the shooting does not appear to be gang-related. They are still investigating what led to the shooting.
The man has not been identified.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Atwater police.