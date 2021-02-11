valentine's day

Atwater student collects teddy bears, surprises seniors for Valentine's Day

A high school student from Atwater is spreading the love this Valentine's Day by giving back to a local senior care facility.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high school student from Atwater is spreading the love this Valentine's Day by giving back to a local senior care facility.

Leah Chapman, a sophomore at Buhach Colony High School, held a teddy bear drive to help bring joy to the seniors who have been isolated from their families during the pandemic.

"I want them to see that they are loved and that there are people in the community who appreciate them," Chapman said.

Collection bins were placed around town and she promoted the drive on social media. Community members turned out to help, donating twice the number of bears than she expected.

The bears were delivered to Amie Marchini's Senior Care in Merced. Every resident also got a card signed by a community member.

Leah said her goal was to make everyone feel special.

She even had enough bears left over to donate to Merced County's CASA chapter, a non-profit that helps foster youth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyatwoodvalentine's daysocietyschoolcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Restaurants prep for busy Valentine's Day weekend with outdoor dining
Demand for flowers on the rise ahead of Valentine's Day
Bite into these wild bagel creations in NJ
Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day cheer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
Some CVS pharmacies taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Dems say in trial | LIVE
More CA teens being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old was making child porn
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after crashing car in Fresno Co.
Show More
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Merced Police arrest 14-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man
Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News