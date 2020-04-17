Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Who has the right of way, someone turning right or making a U-turn?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: who has the right of way between someone turning right and someone making a U-turn onto the same roadway?

That's a very good question," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "If you are the established vehicle, traveling on the roadway and want to execute the left turn (U-turn), you have established your right of way."

"That person making the right turn has to yield to oncoming traffic that is close enough to constitute an immediate hazard prior to executing their turning movement, and that includes you making a U-turn, already established on that roadway.

In short: the person making the U-turn has the right of way over the person turning right.
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Can I flash my brights at someone if their lights are off?
Know the Road: Can I drive at night with my inside lights on?
Know the Road: Do I legally have to have two license plates?
Know the Road: What do I do if a stoplight won't turn green?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their stimulus money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
Additional 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment last week
Show More
Community Regional Medical Center prepares to ramp up COVID-19 testing, if needed
Law enforcement, health officials form COVID-19 task force in Madera County
As police investigate southwest Fresno shooting, gang violence is on the rise
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
More TOP STORIES News