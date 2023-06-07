Deputies searching for 2 possible Fresno men after bar fight in Avila Beach

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for two men who deputies say were involved in a fight at a bar in Avila Beach last month.

The fight broke out between two men and a third person at Mr. Rick's Bar on May 13.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says the third person was left with injuries to their face and neck.

Deputies shared photos of the two suspects, showing one of them wearing a red hat and the other in a white hat.

The two men are believed to be from Fresno or Bakersfield.

Anyone with information on the men is asked to call the Sheriff's Detective Division at (805) 781-4913.