Doctors remind parents to make sure their students backpack fits well, is worn correctly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As kids kick off the new school year, make sure their back is protected.

Backpacks aren't just about the look or style -- they should also fit well and be worn correctly.

"I wish they all had the rolling backpacks again because those aren't popular," Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Wendee Winter said.

Winter says the best bet is a rolling backpack because it takes weight off of the child's shoulders.

But for those who are wearing traditional backpacks, Winter says it's important to make sure they have the right size.

"So, you know, if it's going past their shoulders, if it's way up here, way up above their neck, you know, you can't even see their bottom -- that's a little too big of a backpack," Winter said.

One-shoulder bags are also not recommended, especially if you're carrying a large amount of books or supplies.

Too much weight on one side can eventually lead to serious back problems because weight is only on one side.

"You're going to have backpain and then it can start where it can have a curve that can happen," Winter said.

While there aren't restrictions on how much weight can be carried, Winter says she worries about heavy bags, especially for young children.

"If you're going to carry a lot, you're going to want them over both shoulders," Winter said.

Winter says any extra cushion added to the straps can also be beneficial to take some of the weight off a child's shoulders.

