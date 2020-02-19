Great American Baking Show taking applications for amateur bakers

If you think you know your way around the kitchen, this TV competition is right up your alley!
The Great American Baking Show is accepting applications. The show is looking for people with a real passion for baking.
Producers want to know about your skills, but also the aspects of baking that you're not so good at.
You must be at least 18 years old and an amateur baker.
The deadline to apply is February 25.
