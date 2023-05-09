Kaweah Health hosts 'Bake Wars' as part of National Nurses Week

Awards were given for the top three entries based on taste, presentation and creativity.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley hospital is celebrating National Nurse Week - with a friendly baking competition.

Monday, Kaweah Health hosted its second annual "Bake Wars."

The competition was open to all of the staff members.

Judges included several local celebrities and public figures including Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian, and Super Heavyweight Boxer Richard "Kiki" Torres Junior.

They joined others to tackle the tough job of tasting over 40 entries in five categories -- Cakes and Cupcakesm, Pies, Cookies, Bars and an open category.

