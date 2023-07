Sunnyside Lone Star Little League is looking forward to a bright future on its newly renovated diamond in southeast Fresno.

The $1 million project at historic Bakman Field was unveiled Tuesday, along with a $500,000 donation to support the construction of the new field house.

Action News photojournalist Richard Harmelink shows us the demolition of the original field house, and the community effort to hit a home run for young athletes!