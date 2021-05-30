Man found dead at north Fresno barbershop, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found dead at north Fresno barbershop, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating the murder of a man inside a north Fresno barbershop.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Alex Solorio.

Colima's Fade Shop off Blackstone and Herndon was shut down after the grim discovery was made.

Authorities say several employees found Solorio, their coworker, dead in a back restroom.

Officers believe he was in the restroom for a long time before people found him.

Detectives say they were told by witnesses there was a gathering inside the shop earlier in the day.

They're still working to determine how Solorio was killed.

"It could either be with some blunt object, hands or a stabbing," says Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes. "At this point, that is a determination the coroner's office is going to have to make."

Officers say this is the 33rd murder in the city of Fresno so far this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News