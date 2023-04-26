Man drowns while trying to get drifting boat at Bass Lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Divers have recovered the body of a man who drowned while trying to get a boat that had drifted away at Bass Lake on Monday.

Around 3 pm, the Madera County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning at this Lupine Campground Day Use area at Bass Lake.

Deputies, along with the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team and the Boat Patrol Unit, quickly responded to search for the man.

Search efforts resumed early Tuesday morning, with additional searchers and equipment from the Fresno and Tulare County Sheriff's Offices.

On Tuesday, crews found the body of the 31-year-old man from Mendota.

According to witnesses, the man entered the water to retrieve their rented boat which had drifted away from the shoreline.

"It was really traumatizing, honestly", said Matthew McCabe.

McCabe works in the area and was nearby when the tragedy happened.

"I feel so bad having met those people - and saw their beautiful picturesque day on the lake turn into a nightmare just like that," McCabe said.

Authorities say the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials are not releasing his name at this time.

"Watch what you do, wear a life jacket, and just know it does get deep out there," said McCabe.

Officials remind visitors in or near the water to wear a life jacket because it can be the difference between life and death.