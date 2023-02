A well-known local breakfast spot has now opened its second location in Clovis.

Batter Up Pancakes new Clovis restaurant is now open

Batter Up Pancake's newest location is near Herndon and Fowler. Taking over where the Dickey's Barbecue used to be.

Batter Up's location at Cedar and Nees has gained plenty of attention for serving up huge pancakes and some other breakfast favorites.

An official grand opening is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Monday.