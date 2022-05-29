14-year-old boy detained after BB gun shooting in northwest Fresno neighborhood

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a drive-by shooting involving a BB gun in northwest Fresno.The incident happened in a neighborhood in the area of Gettysburg and Hayes, near Inspiration Park.Fresno police say witnesses reported a blue van possibly shooting at cars at about 3:30 pm.When officers arrived, four people got out of the car and ran to Inspiration Park.Officers were able to detain one of them - the 14-year-old boy in custody.The shooting appears to have been captured by a Ring camera.In the Ring video, you can hear shots being fired in the neighborhood and a van drive by, as residents react and move to call 911.An ABC30 crew saw heavy police presence at Inspiration Park, and a vehicle in the neighborhood that appeared to have been damaged.