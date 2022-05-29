14-year-old boy detained after BB gun shooting in northwest Fresno neighborhood

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a drive-by shooting involving a BB gun in northwest Fresno.

The incident happened in a neighborhood in the area of Gettysburg and Hayes, near Inspiration Park.


Fresno police say witnesses reported a blue van possibly shooting at cars at about 3:30 pm.

When officers arrived, four people got out of the car and ran to Inspiration Park.

Officers were able to detain one of them - the 14-year-old boy in custody.


The shooting appears to have been captured by a Ring camera.

In the Ring video, you can hear shots being fired in the neighborhood and a van drive by, as residents react and move to call 911.

An ABC30 crew saw heavy police presence at Inspiration Park, and a vehicle in the neighborhood that appeared to have been damaged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobb gun
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno man fighting for life after being stabbed in neck by housemate
Man, woman found dead in Fresno Co., homicide investigation underway
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County knife attack
Loved ones grieve for Fresno man as alleged killer pleads 'not guilty'
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
Show More
Tulare County crews pull out severely injured driver trapped in car
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Gas prices may make this the costliest Memorial Day travel period ever
Firecrackers set off in Central East High restroom prompt lockdown
Deadly day for Merced County: 2 men shot, killed in separate incidents
More TOP STORIES News