WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New BBQ restaurant holds soft opening in Fresno's Tower District

KFSN logo
Thursday, July 13, 2023 5:31AM
New BBQ restaurant holds soft opening in Fresno's Tower District
EMBED <>More Videos

The family-owned spot has some unique items such as a barbecue burrito.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new barbeque restaurant has opened in Fresno's Tower District.

BenSmokin BBQ started as a catering business during the pandemic but now it has a brick-and-mortar location at Palm and Olive.

The family-owned spot has some unique items such as a barbecue burrito.

Bernard Mendoza, the co-owner, says the restaurant's name is a tribute to his late father.

"It just came to me let's honor my dad's name by serving some bbq in this town and it just came to life by that little idea right there," said Mendoza.

BenSmokin BBQ is testing operating hours and menu items, including vegetarian options.

Right now, it's open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 7 pm.

A grand opening celebration is set for August 26th with live music, bounce houses, pony rides, and raffle prizes.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW