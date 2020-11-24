Watch #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with Tory Johnson

"Good Morning America's" Tory Johnson had the Deals and Steals for you just in time for the holidays!The #BeLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals, hosted by Tory and Sam Champion, directly benefited small businesses across the country and gave shoppers a chance to score fantastic deals at the same time."Small businesses have had a devastating year, everything from store closures to extended payment terms, supply chain disruptions, they have faced it all," Tory said. "And this season, for many of them, is make or break."Besides at least 50 percent off, free shipping was included on every purchase from more than two dozen of our small-business partners. Free shipping allowed these companies to compete with big, online retail players.Products ranged from little luxuries under $20 and Oprah Favorites to products from Shark Tank winners and gifts for foodies.