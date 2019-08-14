Beach Boys scheduled to perform at Fox Theater in Visalia

The Beach Boys are coming to Visalia, at least some of them.The iconic California rock-and-roll band will play the Fox Theatre on December 5th.It's part of the band's "Holidays, Harmonies and Hits" tour.Brian Wilson and Al Jardin currently have their own tour in support of the 50th anniversary of the album "Pet Sounds."Tickets for the concert are $59 to $99, and they are on sale now.