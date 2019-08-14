Beach Boys scheduled to perform at Fox Theater in Visalia

The Beach Boys are coming to Visalia, at least some of them.

The iconic California rock-and-roll band will play the Fox Theatre on December 5th.

It's part of the band's "Holidays, Harmonies and Hits" tour.

Brian Wilson and Al Jardin currently have their own tour in support of the 50th anniversary of the album "Pet Sounds."

Tickets for the concert are $59 to $99, and they are on sale now.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies: Fire at Fresno County market started during burglary
Parlier High School teacher killed in motorcycle crash
Teen's quick thinking gets her to safety as man follows her to practice
Officials: Despite tragic death, Tulare County intersection safer than before
Karbassi holds strong lead for Fresno City Council District 2 seat
Elliot Balch drops out of Fresno mayoral race
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis, CHP says
Show More
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
Murder charges dropped against driver in crash that killed 8-year-old boy
Police searching for runaway teen from northern CA who may be in Fresno
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
Researchers look at new avocado that could be grown in the Valley
More TOP STORIES News