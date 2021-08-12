Beating the heat with ABC30's Corin Hoggard, Vanessa Vasconcelos

So… I did get dunked… SEVERAL TIMES. Thank you to everyone that came to say hi. I had a blast meeting so many of our #abc30insider s! Thanks for helping me #BeatTheHeat ! #heatwave #cawx @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Kkum8QrM2T — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) August 12, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fun way to beat the heat gave some of you a chance to make a splash with ABC30.Fresno councilmember Tyler Maxwell is hosting a series of community events this month.The main attraction was a dunk tank that gave community members a chance to soak some of Fresno's finest, including ABC30 anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos and reporter Corin Hoggard.The events offer free food, games, and resources from a variety of local groups and organizations.The next one will take place next Wednesday at Robinson Park from 4 to 7 pm.