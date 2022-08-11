Posh boutique for pets? New Fresno store offers gourmet treats, luxury products for your dog

Bentley's Barkery is one of the first Black-owned businesses in Fig Garden Village.

Bentley's Barkery in Fig Garden Village offers a luxury experience for your pet, from human-grade treats, to party accessories and more.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A locally owned dog treat business has now found a home in Fig Garden Village.

Owner Ebony Brown has taken her company from being a pop-up shop to a posh boutique for your four-legged friends.

Bentley's Barkery is a business that specializes in human-grade dog treats baked onsite.

As one of the first Black-owned businesses in Fig Garden Village, the brick and mortar store is surrounded by recognizable national brands and dedicated to supporting local ones.

Brown says her canine pals Bentley and Beignet finally have something to bark about.

She says the treats include 100% human food grade ingredients with most her products sourced right here in the U.S.

"I pride myself on the selection of items we do have," Brown said.

This is truly luxury for your furry friend - from bedazzled collars, to strollers, to costumes, and even birthday party options.

Brown says this all came about because of their frequent trips to the vet. The doctor suggested to stop giving Bentley so many treats.

"So I started reading the label on the back of his treats and realized how many harmful things I wouldn't ingest myself that I was actually giving to Bentley," Brown said. "So we hired a dog nutritionist to perfect our recipes to make sure not only am I giving Bentley something really great but every dog that walks in our store."

Bentley's Barkery has stretched its paw prints prints all over Valley - from farmer's market to farmer's market, bringing gourmet treats and accessories.

One lady who works next door at Heart and Soul Comfort Shoes said they've been at the location for more than 16 years so she's happy for another local business.

"Locally owned, we're locally owned. And anything that drives in business, new customers and it's a dog-friendly business, we are so excited," says Jodi Hill.

Norma Facio lives nearby and also shares her excitement in patronizing the business with her yorkie named Peaches.

"Something like this is very exciting in Fig Garden Village because there are so many dog walkers here... so many babies walking with their human."

The official grand opening is this Saturday, August 13th, from 5-7 pm.