Best massage guns on sale that people swear by

Whether you're looking to treat yourself after a hard workout at the gym or just looking to ease the tension in your body from the rigors of everyday life, massage guns are a fantastic at-home option.

According to ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, "These types of therapies are huge right now in the world of physical therapy, sports rehab, anywhere from weekend warrior athletes to elite sports teams."

With so many options at hand, we've picked four top-rated massage guns that will help you pound away at those knots and ease your muscles. Each option below is organized by price, massage speeds, battery life, attachments and weight to make your decision a bit easier.

Many of these devices are on sale now, so grab them sooner rather than later.

Best Massage Guns

Luxury Pick

31% off Amazon Theragun Elite Ultra-Quiet Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun $274.97

One of the most popular massage guns on the market, the Theragun is heralded for its unique design, which makes it easy to hold and grip. It's super quiet and comes with five attachments that can target different muscle groups. You also get complimentary access to the Therabody app, which can save your presets and help you with different routines to treat specific ailments. This massage gun is on the pricier side, so if you're looking for something more economical, take a look at some of our other picks.

Specs according to manufacturer:

Battery Life: Up to 1.5 hours

Speeds: 5 massage speeds

Attachments: 5 attachments

Weight: 2.2 lbs

Portable Pick

15% off Walmart Hypervolt Go 2 $109

Hyperice is a well-respected brand within the massage gun space. It's the official recovery technology partner of the NBA, and you'll often see athletes using it on the sidelines. The Hypervolt Go 2 is one of their more affordable and portable devices to relieve muscle pain and stiffness. Only weighing 1.5 pounds, this massage gun is great for on-the-go relief and is approved by TSA for carry-on luggage. It's also FSA and HSA eligible. The only downside is that it only has three massage speeds and only comes with two attachments.

Specs according to manufacturer:

Battery Life: Up to 3 hours

Speeds: 3 massage speeds

Attachments: 2 attachments

Weight: 1.5 lbs

Best Battery Life

50% off Amazon BONDIR R2 Massage Gun $84.99

I use the Bondir R2 massage gun due to its price point and extension handle, which helps me get those hard-to-reach areas. It comes with six interchangeable attachment heads and provides three different speeds. What I particularly love about this device is that it boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours, which blows the rest of the other massagers out of the water. It's slightly heavier than the rest, so consider that if you're looking to massage a particular area of your body.

Specs according to manufacturer:

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Speeds: 3 massage speeds

Attachments: 6 attachments

Weight: 3.5 lbs

Budget Pick

47% off Amazon RAEMAO Massage Gun $39.99

The RAEMAO Massage Gun has been featured by GMA and has over 16,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It comes with 10 replacement heads and 10 different speeds to target different muscle groups. This is the affordable pick of the bunch and comes with a lot of options to alleviate any tension you might be feeling.

Specs according to manufacturer:

Battery Life: Up to 5 hours

Speeds: 10 massage speeds

Attachments: 10 attachments

Weight: 3.23 lbs

