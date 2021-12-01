Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, killed in Beverly Hills home invasion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11276213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beverly Hills police on Saturday night were involved in a standoff with a person inside a vehicle that was parked in the middle of a major intersection.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- The wife of a famed music executive was killed overnight in a Beverly Hills home invasion, according to a source close to the family.Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot during the incident, which was reported to the Beverly Hills Police Department shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived at the house in the 1100 block of Maytor Place to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.Avant, known affectionately as "Jackie," was well-known and well-respected for her philanthropy over the years.Her husband, Clarence Avant, was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was also the subject of a 2019 Netflix documentary "The Black Godfather," which highlighted his influence in the music industry.Beverly Hills police held an afternoon news conference on the shooting, but provided few additional details.Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said it was too early in the investigation to discuss a possible motive behind the shooting. He confirmed there was a private security guard on the property at the time, but it was not clear how that individual may have interacted with the suspects.Stainbrook read a statement from the Avant family:Video from AIR7 HD showed a shattered sliding-glass door at the Avant home. Nearby residents expressed grief and apprehension after hearing of the fatal break-in."It's been devastating. Every night there's something else. Somebody needs to step up," said neighbor Rebecca Cohen. "This is just horrible, it's breaking our hearts. They're a great family."No one was in custody in connection with the crime, and a description of the suspect or suspects was not available."I'm heartbroken by this morning's news of this tragic and shocking murder," Rep. Karen Bass said in a statement. "Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most."