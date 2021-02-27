Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck in central Fresno Saturday morning.

Officers have identified the man as 38-year-old Alex Valles.

The crash happened just before 3 am near the intersection of Weber and Floradora.

When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of the truck and Valles suffering from some major injuries after being knocked off his bike.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol don't appear to be factored in this crash.

Police had Weber Avenue between Olive and McKinley shut down for the next several hours as they investigated the crash.
